AFL Oceania Cup concludes in Suva

[Source: AFL Fiji/Facebook]

The final day of competition for the Australia Football League under 15 Oceania Cup tournament got underway at Albert Park in Suva this afternoon.

This is a pathway starting from under 13 to under 17 with the ultimate aim of national duties at the end of the ladder.

Teams from Nauru, Papua New Guinea and Australia are part of the competition and they’re all vying for a spot in Pacific AFL Academy in 2025.

Article continues after advertisement

AFL International manager Ben Drew says he is impressed with the performance of the different teams, but believes there is still much room for improvement.

“Our youth pathway for boys and girls from ages 13 through to 17. These boys you can see playing here are representing Fiji, Papua New Guinea and Nauru in this round robin tournament and they’re all vying for a spot in the Pacific Academy for 2025.”

The aim is to have Fiji, Nauru and PNG have their own academies which will surely help in their development.