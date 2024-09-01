2031 Pacific Games bid to be presented at Palau Mini Games

Fiji Association of Sports and National Olympic Committee Vice President Cathy Wong says the organization, together with the Fiji Government, will present its bid for the 2031 Pacific Games during the Mini Games in Palau this October.

Tonga and Vanuatu are also bidding to host the event.

Wong states that they will approach this bid as if it were their first time, ensuring that nothing is left to chance.

“There’s a team working behind the scenes on the bidding documents with the government of Fiji and with the ministry of youth and sports so all of us are preparing for a very very good bid, we’re not leaving anything to chance and we will not be taking anything for granted.”

She adds that they are very thankful to the current government for its support in the bid.

Wong emphasizes that the bid must have the endorsement of the government.