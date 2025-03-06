104 teams for Fiji Bitter Nawaka 7s

[ Source: Fiji Bitter Nawaka 7s / Facebook ]

One hundred and four teams are set to take part in this year’s Fiji Bitter Nawaka 7s.

Tournament Coordinator Jeff Tamata says this is the largest to be recorded for the tournament with 64 being for the men’s competition.

He says the remaining are women’s teams and youths respectively.

Tamata says there have been a lot of interest from clubs and to date even another six teams are on the standby hoping to get a spot.

“This year is going to be the biggest number of teams ever participating in the Nawaka 7s. Never have we got this number of teams, taking part this year, compared to previous years. So we’re talking about 104 teams all together taking part in the tournament. So we are expecting a very exciting tournament along with some exciting and quality rugby.”

Tamata says the pool draws can be expected this Saturday.

The tournament will be held at Prince Charles Park in Nadi next Friday and Saturday.

