YWAM Ship to assist MoH in boosting services

The Ministry of Health will sign a Memorandum of Understanding with YWAM Ships Aotearoa Limited as approved by cabinet.

As per the MoU, the Ministry will be able to provide medical supplies to remote nursing stations, medical services, dental services, primary healthcare services, and training to Community Health Workers via the YWAM Ship.

This has been approved by Cabinet.

YWAM is a global movement of Christians from various countries, varying age groups, and cultures, dedicated to living their faith practically throughout the world.

The Ship provides free medical supplies to remote nursing stations.

In August 2022, the first YWAM Ship mission in Fiji was commissioned through the Ministry as they provided free medical services to local communities in the Central Division and Maritime Provinces including the Lau Group and outer islands of the Northern Division.

During this time they managed to screen 578 primary health appointments, conduct 635 dental treatments, and perform 315 teeth restoration procedures, as well as 998 tooth extractions.

They also conducted educational sessions on oral health to 1164 villages within the 29 villages visited, and managed to train 10 community health workers.

The MOU will facilitate logistic arrangements, health service preparation and coordination for future YWAM missions in Fiji.