Youth programs cement India-Fiji connections

The Indian government is actively working to strengthen its foreign policies, which will enhance cultural, social and economic connections with Fiji.

India’s Ministry of External Affairs Dean, Raj Srivastava, states that their foreign policies are built on five key principles aimed at addressing critical challenges and providing solutions.

He adds that the growing Indian diaspora in Fiji has been essential in strengthening the historical and cultural ties between the two nations.

Srivastava says that over the years, numerous programs and treaties have been established between both nations, providing young members of the Indian diaspora with opportunities to serve as a bridge in strengthening the relationship.

“It’s not like we have to go 70,000 years back. So the point is that the India-Fiji connection is ingrained in our people, and that relationship is recognized by people. It’s like getting goosebumps when Fijian people come to India or vice versa because you feel your soul and your genetic code being touched by just being in nature and feeling that somebody in my ancestry was here, and you feel connected to the land.”

He adds that India will be hosting its 18th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas next year, not only to showcase Indian culture and heritage but also to provide opportunities for delegations to engage in discussions on collaboration and foreign cooperation.

Srivastava highlights that, over time, the shared history and ongoing contributions of the Indian diaspora have cultivated a strong sense of connection, which has helped strengthen the bilateral relationship.