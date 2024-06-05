Youth festival to address the rise of criminal activities

[Source: Ministry of Youth and Sports FIJI/ Facebook]

The Ba Multi-Ethnic Youth Festival aims to address the rise in criminal activities such as drug abuse, human trafficking, and the spread of HIV/AIDS among youth in the Ba Province.

The three-day event to be held at Lautoka’s Churchill Park next month will also feature various games, allowing youth to come together and showcase their talents.

The theme for the festival is “Honoring Ancestral Wisdom and Empowering Women and Children”.

Article continues after advertisement

Through discussions, workshops, and activities, youths will be empowered to take action towards positive change and foster unity among different racial groups.

This event also aligns with the Ministry of Youth and Sports’ Strategic Plan 2023-2028, focusing on goals such as Productive and Economically Empowered Youth, Youth Protection and Linkages, and Climate Change and Disaster Risk Management.

The festival will be held from July 25th until the 27th.