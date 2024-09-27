Youth crime surge linked to informal settlements

The Fiji Police Force has seen a worrying trend where youth involved in crimes in cities and towns reside in informal settlements.

Assistant Commissioner Police Chief of Operations ACP Livai Driu says this has been picked up by their head of base in centers across the country.

He says while theft, burglary, and liquor-related offenses are common among these young offenders, drug offenses have also spiked.

“Most of the youths that we searched on head of base here in the city, most of them, live in informal settlements; I’m talking about Nanuku, Jittu, and other informal settlements around Suva, Nadi, and Vunato in Lautoka. These are children roaming around cities and towns.”

ACP Driu stresses how concerning this is and highlights that they are working closely with these communities to address the problem.

He cautioned the need to protect young adults from getting involved in drug-related activities, stressing the effect it has on their future and their families.

ACP Driu says the most recent arrest of two 16-year-olds for their alleged involvement in drug activities should serve as a warning.