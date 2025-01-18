Young Fijians insisted to prioritize health

Divisional Medical Officer North Dr Tiko Saumalua [right]

The Health Ministry’s team in the North is urging Fijians especially younger generations to prioritize regular health check-ups as Non-Communicable Diseases become an increasingly health concern.

Divisional Medical Officer North Dr Tiko Saumalua explained that NCDs, which were once more common among older populations are now affecting younger people.

He said historically, many people in Fiji died prematurely due to NCDs and unfortunately, this trend is shifting toward younger generations.

To address this, the Ministry has made health check-ups more accessible to the public, offering services that individuals can utilize at their convenience.

“It’s no harm just to check your sugar level, your blood pressure, and see how fit you are as a young person.”

However, Dr. Saumalua said it was up to individuals to take responsibility for their health.

He stressed that regular check-ups can help detect early signs of health problems and prevent more severe issues in the future.

Dr Saumalua also raised concerns about the increasing number of HIV cases particularly among young people.

He encouraged them to make time to visit clinics for testing, highlighting that maintaining good health is just as important as work or leisure.

Allocating time for health check-ups, Dr Saumalua said should be seen as an essential part of self-care and well-being.