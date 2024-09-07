WOWSKids Fiji to establish child care center

[Source: Supplied]

WOWSKids Fiji intends to establish a child care center which will be an independent hospital to serve children and families who are afflicted with cancer in the country.

Vice Chair, Vilash Chand says the facility is a component of the organization’s comprehensive strategy to improve the support for children living with cancer.

Chand says the organization hopes to accomplish its goal by having every necessary equipment and services for patients under one umbrella.

“We are able to recover a child but unfortunately at times because a child is not given immediate attention. It becomes too late for a child’s recovery. So there is a vision of the co-founders and the board. We would like to build a hospital in Suva or any other locations.”

Chand says there is also plans to establish a resource centre for the organization, to host activities for children and families impacted by cancer.

The Vice Chair of WOWSKids Fiji acknowledges their friends and families who offered support to ensure the fulfilment of their wishes for children living with cancer.

At the moment; 13 children living with cancer are under palliative care under WOWSKids Fiji, and the number of children with cancer is forecasted to increase as the capacity of diagnosis improves around the country.