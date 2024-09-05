WOWsKids Fiji introduces new initiative

[Source: Supplied]

WOWsKids Fiji has introduced a new initiative for charity to support children living with cancer in the country.

The initiative is called “Gift Your Birthday”, where people celebrate their special day by converting their age into dollar as proceeds to aid WOWsKids Fiji.

Vice Chair, Vilash Chand says the initiative complements other campaigns, which serves as a chest to collect money to support the operation of WOWsKids Fiji.

“So Gift Your Birthday means that if I turn 40, I can come down to WOWSKids Fiji Resource Center, get in touch with the staff, and I can contribute $40 from my side, or a multiple of $40.”

Chand says the initiative encourages people to involve themselves in the charity, whether it is for their friends or families.

WOWsKids Fiji undertakes other initiatives such as the well-known “Shave or Save” which draws the interest of people from all walks of life in various levels of society.

Over 70 children living with cancer are under the care of WOWsKids Fiji; 39 in the Central Division, 29 in the Western Division and 8 in the Northern Division.

Out of the 76 children living with cancer; 64% are male and 36% are female.