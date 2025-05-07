Workshop to strengthen turtle protection efforts

[Source: WWF Pacific/ Facebook]

WWF Pacific is hosting a two-day capacity-building workshop in Suva to support efforts in tracking and protecting endangered marine turtles.

The training is part of the Turtle Project and ShellBank Initiative and is led by ShellBank co-founders Dr Christine Madden and Dr Michael Jensen, who are experts in turtle DNA traceability.

The workshop introduces local conservation and enforcement agencies to ShellBank, a global toolkit and genetic database that traces turtle DNA to at-risk populations.

The initiative aims to boost stakeholder capacity to combat illegal trade, overexploitation, and other threats to marine turtles.



Participants include representatives from the Fiji Police Force, the Ministry of Fisheries, the Ministry of iTaukei Affairs, the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change, the Office of the Attorney-General, Ika Bula Consultants, and WWF Pacific Volunteers.

The workshop is supported by the wider WWF network, including WWF UK, The Coral Triangle, and ShellBank, with funding from World Wildlife Fund through the Royal Caribbean International Foundation.

