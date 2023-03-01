Workshop to boost agriculture and forest sectors

Pacific Agriculture and Forestry Ministers and Heads will meet in person for the first time in four years to boost the region’s agriculture and forest sectors.

The regional meeting aims to enhance regional collaboration and cooperation with fresh energy in a face-to-face environment after three years of COVID-19 disruption.

A week-long assembly will have discussions on pandemics, climate change, natural resource security, and transforming agriculture, security through science and technology, and creating circular green economies.

Article continues after advertisement

The theme for this year is “Growing Together: Transforming Pacific Agriculture and Forestry.”

The event will begin on 6th March and will be held in Nadi.