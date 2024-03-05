Workshop for PRF’s 5-Year Strategic Plan

The Pacific Recyclers Foundation held its five-year strategic plan workshop in Suva today, focusing on working together with partners to identify solutions for waste management in Fiji.

The two-day workshop aims to reshape the waste management landscape, focusing on recycling and social justice for those involved in waste-picking.

Founder, Amitesh Deo, says during the workshop, they will identify practical waste management strategies, and advocate on behavioural change.

“The idea today is that we have like-minded people in the room, but we also want to have different industry partners, government agencies, and the private sector. All of us are sort of coming together to shape the strategies and say what actions we need to take.”

Deo says workshop outcomes, including practices and solutions, are to be shared with other Pacific Island countries through strategic alliances and networking.