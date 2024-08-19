Workshop aims to instill humanitarian values

World Humanitarian Day serves as a powerful reminder of our collective responsibility to reduce suffering and uphold global humanitarian values.

This year’s observance, themed “Act for Humanity,” emphasizes the need to honour those who have sacrificed their lives in the pursuit of helping others during times of crisis.

Clinical Manager of the Reproductive Family Health Association of Fiji, Emele Naiceru, highlights that remembering those who have lost their lives or endured hardship while aiding others is crucial.

Article continues after advertisement

“It is not easy to go out to places where there is a crisis when they are destroyed by cyclones, floods, or even some people with drugs. People lose their belongings, people have lives lost, family lives, and people are challenged with the supplies of food, clothing, and shelter.”

Naiceru says the upcoming workshops will provide vital learning tools to support humanitarians during crises.

Naiceru adds that the association is spearheading workshops aimed at motivating and educating youth about the significance of humanitarian work.

World Humanitarian Day stands as proof of the enduring spirit of those dedicated to alleviating suffering and reinforcing our collective commitment to humanitarian principles.