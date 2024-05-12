Work progresses on National Security Defence Review

A group of academic from various disciplines have been appoint as the Editorial Board members to assist in the compilation of the National Security Defence Review.

Independent Review Lead James Sanday says the members will provide a wide range of perspectives that will ensure that the National Security Defence Review is a holistic, collaborative, and inclusive product.

The review will provides an opportunity for the Fijian people to outline a sustainable vision for the nation’s democracy and security.

Article continues after advertisement

The Editorial Board will be chaired by Dr. Satish Chand, a Professor of Finance in the School of Business at the University of New South Wales as well as at the Australian Defence Force Academy in Canberra.

The other members are Ana Rokomokoti, an Assistant Professor of Law at the Fiji National University and a former Military Officer as well as Dr. Shailendra Singh, an Associate Professor in Journalism at USP.

The Independent Review Lead and the Editorial Board have just completed a three-day Planning workshop.

The purpose of the workshop was not only to familiarise themselves with each other but to take stock of the work already done for the Review and plan a way forward.

The Review is in the process of calling for further submissions and will be undertaking extensive face-to-face consultations with government stakeholders and Non-Governmental Organisations.