Women in construction field undermined

Women have raised concerns that they are being undermined, and sexual advances are also being made against them by male co-workers in the construction field.

This was discussed today at the ‘Lunch and Learn’ event held by Women in Construction and Trade in Suva.

At the event, the women explored ways to overcome these issues.

Julianne Verma, a founding member of WICAT, states that these women were able to network and share their challenges.

Verma emphasizes that the event provided a platform for women to excel in this male-dominated field.

“I feel proud of the result of today; it was a full house, with amazing women in this space sharing and interacting with speakers. There were a lot of knowledge and journeys that we shared as women in a male-dominated field.”

Verma says they wish to hold similar events to help women in construction and technical fields overcome their challenges.