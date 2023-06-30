Woman dies following ferris wheel mishap

A 21- year- old woman has died after she fell off the ferris wheel ride she was in at the Fiji Showcase earlier today.

A 21- year- old woman has died after she fell off the ferris wheel ride she was in at the Fiji Showcase earlier today.

Police Spokesperson, Ana Naisoro says three women fell and were rushed to the hospital.

Two remain admitted in a serious condition.

Article continues after advertisement

Employment Minister Agni Deo Singh says they have received a report and officers are currently carrying out an assessment.

He says he will be in a position to reveal more details once he receives an in depth report.

Meanwhile Fiji Showcase organizer, Communications Fiji Limited confirms all the amusement rides are independently operated and were passed by National OHS officials for which a certificate was received.

An independent inspection of all the amusement rides is being conducted and the rides have been shut down since the incident.