Welfare revamp to better aid the vulnerable

[Photo: Supplied by the Ministry of Women, Children, and Social Protection]

Fiji’s social assistance system is undergoing a review to refine the criteria used to assess eligibility for welfare programs.

The Ministry of Women, Children, and Social Protection, in partnership with Partnerships for Social Protection (P4SP), has initiated a review of the Proxy Means Test (PMT), a key tool used to determine access to government-funded social protection schemes.

The initiative was the focus of a workshop attended by senior welfare officers from across Fiji.

Permanent Secretary Eseta Nadakuitavuki states that updating the PMT is essential to ensuring that assistance reaches those who need it most.

She also outlined that the review aligns with broader policy goals including gender-responsive social protection and cost-effective targeting of beneficiaries.

Nadakuitavuki noted that Fiji has a long history of formalized social assistance, dating back to the 1920s.

While the country now boasts one of the most advanced welfare systems in the region, authorities recognize the need for reforms to keep pace with changing needs.

The government administers six core social protection programs, which cater to various vulnerable groups at different stages of life.

The workshop is part of an ongoing partnership between the government, the Australian Government and the P4SP initiative with Australia providing technical expertise and financial support.

Acting Deputy High Commissioner Andrew Shephard reaffirmed Australia’s commitment to Fiji’s social protection reforms, calling them essential to the broader Vuvale partnership between the two nations.

The two-day session aims to equip welfare officers with the necessary knowledge to implement the updated assessment model.

