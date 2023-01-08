Welfare of senior citizens a major focus: Tabuya

Minister for Women, Children, and Poverty Alleviation Lynda Tabuya meets the senior citizens [Source: Ministry of Women ,Children and Poverty Alleviation/Facebook]

The new government will ensure that senior citizens living in nursing homes will never be displaced.

This was highlighted by Minister for Women, Children, and Poverty Alleviation Lynda Tabuya.

This as senior citizens from the Golden Age Home in Lautoka were relocated due to the condition of the home.

Article continues after advertisement

Tabuya says the home does not comply with the government’s living standard.

“We are hoping that that will not be the case, that they will not be displaced from where they call home and that they will remain in the west and this is something as a Ministry are looking into so that they remain where they are closest to their families.”

Tabuya says the support from stakeholders, including families, is also crucial, as it plays a vital role in building social cohesion and a caring society.

She encourages Fijians to work together to create a caring society that values our seniors and places them at the center of national development.