We will be around, says PM

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka is confident the coalition government will be around for a few more terms.

The Prime Minister made this statement in Labasa while opening the new Ministry of Sugar Industry and Multi-ethnic Affairs office.

He says that his government is looking after the interests of every ethnic group in the country.

Rabuka claims that voting in Parliament last week has been classified as the iTaukei nationalism movement.

The Prime Minister refutes the claims.

“They were trying to just push ourselves, but for those of us in the coalition and those that have come to join, we understand the importance of keeping and fulfilling each ethnic group’s interests; that is why we are going to be the government for a few more terms.”

Rabuka says he has confidence in the members of his coalition, saying they will be around for a few more terms.

He assures that the coalition is there for everyone.

The Prime Minister also urged the people of the North to take advantage of the new office opened at the Macuata House.

