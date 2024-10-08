$9.7m used to upgrade water infrastructure

Minister for Infrastructure Ro Filipe Tuisawau (centre), with WAF Chief Executive Officer, Dr Amit Chanan

Residents in Nadi and Lautoka can expect improved water service by the end of this year.

Minister for Public Works Ro Filipe Tuisawau highlighted this as a $9.7 million work is underway to improve aging infrastructure.

The Minister says some of these infrastructures have remained in poor condition for several decades, but the government has stepped in to address them.

“The Varaqe to Saru Water Treatment Plant Pipeline Works, Varaqe Dam, and Saru Water Treatment Plant, which have experienced frequent operational issues due to aging infrastructure and natural disasters, are receiving upgrades. The system’s raw water trunk mains, which have not undergone substantial improvements in the past 64 years, are being replaced with more resilient pipe materials to enhance water conveyance capacity and reliability.”

Tuisawau adds that the increase in population in Nadi and Lautoka demands significant investment plans.

He says this plan is being included in the Water Sector Strategy 2050, with investment calculated at approximately $397 million in water infrastructure and $1.22 billion in sanitation upgrades by 2050.