Water disruption affects hundreds in Nasinu

The Water Authority of Fiji says the disruptions is due to the unsuccessful activation of the standby generator.

It says WAF has engaged a contractor to urgently diagnose and resolve the issue.

WAF says in the meantime, its duty team will conduct valve operations to ensure some continuity of water supply.

Article continues after advertisement

However, it states that we will scale back these operations later today to maintain critical reservoir levels.

The affected areas are as follows:

• Makoi

• Kaliveitau

• Veitata

• Tovata Road

• Qaranivalu

• Caubati Koro

• Daniva

• Niubalavu

• Raikiwai

• Niuvula

• Niusawa Lane

• Tacirua East

• Cunningham

• Klasha Road

WAF is urging customers in these areas to store water when possible and use it sparingly during this time.

WAF says their Water Cart Team is on standby and water carting trucks will be deployed to assist affected communities as needed.