Water back for some, more work ahead

The Water Authority has deployed 35 water carting trucks to provide temporary relief to areas still facing water disruptions.

Acting Chief Executive Seru Soderberg says that services have been restored to customers fed by the Flagstaff, Shipping, and Toorak Reservoirs as of midnight.

He says reservoir levels have also significantly improved, reaching 2.08 meters this morning compared to yesterday.

Article continues after advertisement

“And this morning at around 3am, we carried out reverse valve operations, where the intention is to provide water through the pipes to as many customers as we could get to through the pipe network. However, that being said, some customers may experience that they will get water in the morning, then around mid-morning, the water supply would be disrupted again”



Acting Chief Executive Seru Soderberg. [File Photo]

Soderberg says the Tamavua treatment plan is still not operating at full capacity.

“We need a maximum inflow of around 75 megaliters a day at Tamavua in order to normalize our production, and we are hoping that through the course of today we will start to gradually increase inflow towards 75 megaliters a day as turbidity levels reduce.”

Soderberg says currently, customers in the Colo-i-Suva area, Dokanisuva, Nagatugatu, Tacirua Heights area, Sakoca, Upper Princess Road, Lower Street, Upper Samabula North area, Bureta into Lakeba Street, as well as parts of Rewa Street, Matanitobua, and along certain elevated areas of Waimanu are still being affected.

He says they are working around the clock to normalize supply.

Soderberg adds that the challenges at Tamavua Treatment Plant is due to the turbidity issue.

He says the increase in turbidity affects their ability to filter water at a rate where they are able to meet the demand and maintain reservoir levels.

Click Here for Viti Plus Link