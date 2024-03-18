Waste management still a pressing crisis

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka has emphasized the persistent challenge of waste management and reduction in the face of modern consumer culture and economic trends.

While officiating during the celebration of the global recycling day in QVS this morning Rabuka reiterates that despite advancements in technology and increased global advocacy, effective waste management continues to elude many regions, posing a significant environmental crisis.

The Prime Minister emphasizes the significance of personal accountability in making well-informed decisions and implementing sustainable purchasing habits to minimize waste production.

“If we do not properly manage our waste, will risk deteriorating public health, increased pollution, disease outbreaks, and environmental degradation and reduced standards of living.”



Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka

Rabuka calls for immediate action as we have a responsibility to make informed choices, pursue sustainable consumption patterns and reduce the amount of waste that we produce

Pacific Recycling Foundation Founder Amitesh Deo highlights that QVS is now the fourth implementing site for Recycling on the Go Ambassadors program and this symbolizes the engagement of students in activities related to recycling and proper waste management.

“Combined, these implementations also mean we have over 300 Recycling Advocates who have joined the movement to bring about a change in which we deal with our recyclables, our environment, and the people.”

As the nation grapples with the impact of climate change and environmental degradation, events like Global Recycling Day serve as catalysts for collective action which is a testament to Fiji’s commitment to environmental sustainability.