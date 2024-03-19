Waqanibaravi joins FNPF Board

Susie Waqanibaravi [Photo: Supplied]

Chartered Accountant Susie Waqanibaravi has joined the Fiji National Provident Fund Board of Directors.

She is currently the Group Chief Financial Officer at Fijian Holdings Ltd and previously held the position of Director Finance Fiji and Group Shared Services at Neptune Pacific Agency.

She has also held senior positions at Natural Waters of Viti Pte Ltd and Munro Leys.

A press statement says Waqanibaravi brings with her more than 10 years of senior leadership experience, including working with multi-jurisdictional teams.

She has extensive business experience with specialized skills in finance and accounting.

Waqanibaravi is a council member of the Fiji Institute of Chartered Accountants and serves on several boards.

She replaces Mukhtar Ali, whose term on the FNPF Board has ended.