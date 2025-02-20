WAF advises storing water amidst ongoing disruptions

With continued rainfall forecasted for Fiji, the Water Authority is advising residents to store backup water supplies whenever possible.

Acting Chief Executive Seru Soderberg, is urging residents to store water whenever service is restored, even if only partially, as the plant’s production levels can fluctuate depending on raw water quality.

“The higher the turbidity levels, the harder it is for the Tamavua Water Treatment Plant to actually filter water at a rate where we are able to meet demand while also at the same time replenishing our reservoir levels to maintain pressure and flow to our customers fed out of the Tamavua Water Treatment Plant.”

Article continues after advertisement

Soderberg says the Tamavua Water Treatment Plant heavily depends on the quality of raw water it receives, and poorer water quality can result in reduced production levels, impacting the overall water supply to customers.

Click Here for Viti Plus Link