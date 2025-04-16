Vuvale partnership to strengthen cybersecurity

[File Photo]

Fiji is ramping up efforts to tackle cyber threats through its growing partnership with Australia under the Vuvale Partnership.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Communications Manoa Kamikamica says the collaboration is boosting Fiji’s cyber readiness

Australia is helping test government systems for vulnerabilities and establish a national Computer Emergency Response Team.

Article continues after advertisement

Kamikamica says cybersecurity is now more important than ever.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Communications Manoa Kamikamica Source: Fiji Government

“Our growing reliance on connectivity and digital infrastructure networks for government services, telecommunications commerce, healthcare, electricity, and transport means cybersecurity has never been more important for Fiji.”

Kamikamica says both Fiji and Australia have partnered on the UN Open-Ended Working Group on the security and use of ICTs to shape international rules and norms on peace and security in cyberspace.

The Deputy Prime Minister adds Fiji’s first National Cybersecurity Strategy will be released soon to guide the country’s digital defence in the years ahead.

Kamikamica says the strategy will guide the nation’s response to evolving cybersecurity challenges in the digital age, now and in the years to come.

Fiji has also joined the Budapest Convention on Cybercrime and is committed to deepening cooperation with Australia to combat cyber threats.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.