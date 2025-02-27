Vunivau village trapped in flooding cycle

Vunivau Village, just outside Labasa, was left underwater once again after Tropical Cyclone Rae caused two nearby streams to burst their banks.

Half the village was submerged, forcing residents into yet another cycle of destruction and recovery.

Despite past discussions by village elders about relocation, no concrete action has been taken.

Villager Eroni Rabuka says flooding is a constant threat during cyclones or heavy downpours.

He adds that while residents take precautions when flood warnings are issued, the absence of a short-term solution keeps them trapped in a cycle of vulnerability.

“At times we just take the children and our families to the other side of the village for shelter because it’s slightly elevated. So when the river is flooded, the bridge and all this area are covered with water. We cannot cross to the other side. There have been talks amongst the village elders on relocations, but no progress so far. So we might just remain here for a while.”

Commissioner North Uraia Rainima says that he is aware of the situation and has called for collaboration with villagers to find immediate relief measures while a long-term solution is explored.

“Vunivau village relocation is also on our list, but we haven’t received any. We are still looking for funds, and we are also asking the community to work with us. Some of them are still seen to be in that risk area. We are asking them if they want to build new houses so they can build in other places higher than the level where they are sitting right now. So that’s something that we’re trying to work with.”

Rainima adds that they are working with the villagers, but relocation remains a pending plan.

