Village projects power Rewa’s growth

Rewa paramount chief Ro Teimumu Kepa [Photo Credit: Rewa Media Committee]

Rewa Province is tackling poverty through sustainable development.

Rewa paramount chief Ro Teimumu Kepa says the province, tasked by the GCC with implementing poverty eradication strategies, aims to lift people into economic self-sufficiency.

Despite a lack of government funding, Rewa is working with China for technical assistance.

A Chinese delegation recently visited to assess projects like oyster and crab farming.

Oyster farming in Vutia, currently small-scale but producing high-quality oysters, will be expanded with Chinese expertise.

“So that is what we are trying to do this year. So that by the time we have this on an economic level, the people can earn money for themselves, put their children through a good education, and also be able to have investment opportunities. So that is what we are going to be doing.”

Crab farming, also underway in villages like Vunuku, will be scaled up to create an exportable commodity, involving more villages along the Rewa River.

Rewa is working with local committees to ensure each village specializes in a specific commodity, maximizing economic potential.

Ro Teimumu believes these initiatives lay a strong foundation for long-term economic development and poverty reduction.