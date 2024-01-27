Vasu concerned about the state of Levuka wharf

Levuka wharf

Minister for iTaukei Affairs Ifereimi Vasu met with senior management of Fiji Ports to discuss the state of Levuka wharf.

Vasu has seen the reality of development in Levuka after his visit to the old capital and has vowed to work in collaboration with stakeholders to achieve the shared goal of economic revival and getting business back in Levuka.

The minister stated that the talanoa sessions were encouraging, and he is committed to building on that collaboration going forward.

Vasu is adamant about strengthening the relationship built with Fiji Ports, which helps shape operations for greater efficiency and port development.

He said that he was encouraged by the state of Levuka Port and believes that there are areas where the authority will need to work with the government.

The meeting was also attended by the Permanent Secretary, Director of the National Trust, and Chairman of the Lomaiviti Provincial Council.