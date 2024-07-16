USP staff unions question termination of Dr. Osborne-Naikatini

University of the South Pacific Fiji [File Photo]

The Association of the University of the South Pacific Staff and the USP Staff Union have expressed concern regarding the termination of Lecturer in Biology and the President of the Association, Dr. Tamara Osborne-Naikatini.

In a joint statement this afternoon, the AUSPS and USPSU claim that Vice-Chancellor Professor Pal Ahluwalia launched a vicious attack on the staff unions and the freedom of speech at USP by terminating Dr. Osborne-Naikatini effective July 12th.

They assert that the University’s claim of ‘gross misconduct’ stems from information Dr. Osborne-Naikatini allegedly shared, as AUSPS President, in an Islands Business interview reported in the March 2024 edition.

This interview revealed a flawed process in the review of the performance of the Vice-Chancellor and President, Professor Pal Ahluwalia, which subsequently led to a two-year renewal of his contract.

They state that Dr. Osborne-Naikatini was the staff representative on the Senate Review Committee and she stood for the staff of USP and fought for good governance, which ultimately led to her termination.

The AUSPS and USPSU are also challenging Professor Ahluwalia’s involvement as judge and jury of the USP Discipline Regulations, claiming it is a conflict of interest.

They further state that senior staff can only be terminated by the VC, and HR is the implementer of the decision.

Additionally, they say staff have no recourse for appeal as the VC has failed to fill the ‘Visitor’ position.

Both AUSPS and USPSU say they will be pursuing relevant processes to address the termination of the AUSPS President, which they see as bullying and vindictive.

They claim the termination of their fellow colleague is not only an attack on the unions at USP but also on the freedom of unions in Fiji.

We are trying to get comments from USP and the Vice-Chancellor.