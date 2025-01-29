Usamate slams Malimali’s tactics

Jone Usamate [left] and Barbara Malimali

Opposition Member of Parliament Jone Usamate says Barbara Malimali’s action to terminate a key witness in the inquiry against her should not be tolerated.

In a press statement, Usamate says the dismissal of FICAC’s Manager of Investigations, Kuliasi Saumi, appears to be shockingly strong-arm methods of intimidating witnesses.

Usamate is concerned that Malimali, who should have resigned during the COI, is abusing her power to intimidate witnesses.

He says the action by the FICAC Commissioner amounts to compromising the integrity of the institution.

He adds that already, the COI is investigating her, and recent actions do not bode well for her case.

He claims that institutions whose integrity ought to be safeguarded are currently under attack, and Usamate has further questioned as to why this has been allowed to happen.

Usamate adds that destroying the integrity of important institutions leads to the destruction of the entire country, and this needs to stop.

Attempts have been for comments from Malimali.