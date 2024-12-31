Unity key to uplifting communities, says Radrodro

Social Democratic Liberal Party Leader Aseri Radrodro [File Photo]

Social Democratic Liberal Party Leader Aseri Radrodro has called for unity and continued action to address key national priorities as Fiji moves into 2025.

Radrodro also explained the progress made under the Coalition Government in 2024, particularly efforts to uplift rural communities, protect indigenous rights and create opportunities for all Fijians.

He said that these achievements were guided by the coalition agreement and aligned with SODELPA’s Constitution which prioritizes the well-being of rural and indigenous communities.

Reflecting on the year’s accomplishments, Radrodro acknowledged the trust placed in him to help deliver meaningful change.

However, he said that the work was far from over, urging Fijians to use the progress of 2024 as a foundation for more achievements in 2025.

In his role as Education Minister, Radrodro acknowledged the contributions of teachers, school staff and Ministry workers in advancing education.

He applauded educators for their dedication to shaping Fiji’s future and recognized students for their resilience and determination, which he described as a source of hope and inspiration.

Radrodro also commended the Ministry staff for their behind-the-scenes work in ensuring the education system continues to grow and improve.

Looking forward, Radrodro urged Fijians to carry the lessons of 2024 into 2025 with renewed focus and determination.

He reiterated his commitment to developing unity and partnership to create a more inclusive and prosperous Fiji for all.