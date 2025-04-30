Underwater technology to help tackle maritime crime

[Source: Fiji Police Force/ Facebook]

The Fiji Police Force has received a significant boost in its fight against maritime crime with the handover of a Remotely Operated Vehicle (ROV), an advanced underwater robotic tool.

The ROV allows officers to assess dangerous maritime situations safely. Its high-resolution technology can detect hidden threats, such as vessels’ hulls, which can be exploited by transnational crime groups.

The ROV was provided with support from the Government of Japan and the UNODC Maritime Crime Programme.

Speaking during the handover, Japan’s Ambassador to Fiji, Rokuichiro Michii, reaffirmed Japan’s commitment to strengthening Fiji’s policing capabilities.

He emphasizes continued support through the UNODC to help address maritime crime.

UNODC Maritime Crime Programme Coordinator, Madushani Nawarathna, also spoke about the importance of strengthening maritime law enforcement in the Pacific through programs like the ROV training.

Fiji Police Commissioner Rusiate Tudravu acknowledged Japan’s support and highlighted that the ROV fits into the broader effort of using technology to combat crime.

Earlier this month, 13 police officers completed a two-day ROV training funded by Japan, which will enhance their skills in using the new equipment.

Ambassador Michii also pledged further support for the development of the Fiji WATERPOL base in Draunibota, Lami, reinforcing the ongoing commitment to maritime security in the region.

