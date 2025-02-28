UN calls for online child protection mechanism

Dr.Najat Maalla M’jid.

Fiji should look into a mechanism to gauge the level of abuse, exploitation and violence being perpetrated against and involving children, online.

This is the suggestion by the UN’s Special Representative of the Secretary-General on Violence against Children, Dr Najat Maalla M’jid.

She was in the country this week to meet with Women, Children and Social Protection Minister Sashi Kiran and other stakeholders.

Article continues after advertisement

Dr Najat says while there is a lot of work going on in regards to children’s involvement in gangs, violence and drugs, there was not much information about the prevalence of child abuse and exploitation on online platforms.

She also says there are criminal elements using vulnerable children in the illicit drug trade and other crimes.

Dr Najat says it is critically important to ensure stakeholders are addressing the vulnerabilities of children by making sure they have access to all the services they need.

She says this should be done while simultaneously addressing and prosecuting the criminal gangs and people involved in the abuse and exploitation of kids.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.