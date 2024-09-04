Udu calls for road extension to improvement accessibility

The District of Udu in Macuata remains hopeful for a rural road extension from Cawaro to Nukusa and Vunikodi village to improve public access and transportation of produce and villagers.

District representative Aisake Galodamu told FBC News that villagers have struggled daily for years with little progress on development works.

He says that the government road from Labasa currently ends at Cawaro, and all other villages after are accessed by boat, and the rural road extension will not only benefit Udu district but also the island of Cikobia as the shortest accessibility point.

However, extending the road will ease movement and market accessibility for villagers, especially women who have produce that needs an outside market.

“My humble plea to the Prime Minister and his government to think of us in Udu. This has been a struggle for years. We were hoping for road access to at least reach Nukusa village, but there are three other villages along the side before reaching Vunikodi village. This will allow less expenses and costs for us and those arriving from Cikobia Island.”

Meanwhile, Minister for Public Works Ro FilipeTuisawau confirmed in Parliament this week that the government has plans to extend the road from Tawake to Wainika in Udu, which is located in the other side of Udu peninsula will now be included in the next budget.

He says that progress on the 10 kilometer road survey works has been undertaken, and other due diligence works also need to be considered including the land and environment assessment before any work progresses.