Two students, woman found with illicit drugs

Two students and a 25-year-old woman have been arrested for alleged possession of illicit drugs in Yaladro, Ba.

Ba Police, led by Constable Maciu Temo and K9 Spike were deployed and trekked for more than a kilometre to the woman’s home where she was with her 16-year-old daughter and 17-year-old friend.

It is alleged that when the 17-year-old student saw the officers, he tried to flee the scene but was pursued by K9 Spike and arrested.

Police say a search was conducted on the 16-year-old student’s school bag where dried leaves wrapped in a cloth and small plastics containing dried leaves, all believed to be marijuana, were found.

The three have been taken in for questioning as investigation continues.