Two in custody for alleged drug possession

A 51-year-old man and a 27-year-old woman are in police custody following the discovery of white substances believed to be methamphetamine.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Crime Mesake Waqa says the two were arrested in Legalega, Nadi, yesterday afternoon.

He says they seized several clear plastics of white substances believed to be methamphetamine and $1,500 in cash believed to be from the proceeds of crime.

ACP Waqa says both suspects remain in custody as the investigation continues.

The seized substances have been sent for analysis.