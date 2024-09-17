Two dead after drowning

Two drowning incidents were reported in in the Eastern Division yesterday.

In the first case, a 58-year-old man drowned while diving for freshwater mussels with his family at the Nakadi River in Baulevu.

Police says the man was reported missing after 1pm and following a search, his body was found floating a few meters downstream.

Attempts to resuscitate him were unsuccessful and his body was later transported to the Nausori Health Centre.

In the second incident, a three-year-old boy was discovered floating in the Totogo Creek in Levuka in the afternoon.

The child’s body was found by a 14-year-old student a few meters away from his home.

The victim’s body has been taken to the Levuka Hospital mortuary.

Both cases are under investigation by police.