Turaga meets Electoral Commission of Fiji

The Minister for Justice, Siromi Turaga met with members of the Electoral Commission of Fiji.

In their meeting, they discussed the audit for the 2022 General Election glitch, the review of Electoral Laws, and the progress of the Local Government Elections.

The review of the operations of Fiji Elections Office was also discussed in the meet.

Turaga expressed his gratitude to the members for their commitment to achieving the objectives of ECF and reaffirms the support from the government.

The meeting marked a significant step to strengthen the collaboration between the Ministry and ECF, as they strive to improve the electoral processes and procedures.