Tudravu demands better response from officers

Police officers have been reminded to focus on the fundamentals of their duties, following concerns about the lack of response to a breach of domestic violence restraining order in the Western Division.

After the video of the incident was shared, Divisional Police Commander West personally contacted the complainant, and a report was officially lodged this morning.

The victim has been advised and reassured that officers are actively searching for the suspect, who has a history of similar offenses and has previously been charged and produced in court.

Police Commissioner Rusiate Tudravu

Police Commissioner Rusiate Tudravu acknowledged the issue of delayed police response and emphasized the importance of treating all reports with urgency.

He also reminded managers on the frontline to maintain a high standard of service at all times.

Tudravu assured the public that there are ongoing efforts to improve the basics of policing, an issue that has been hindering effective service delivery within the organization.

