Tubuna commends Butakoci production

[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

Human trafficking is a real and present danger that often operates undetected in the underground economy.

Assistant Minister in the Office of the Prime Minister, Sakiusa Tubuna, says human trafficking effects are devastating and can lead to tragic outcomes.

Therefore, he adds that we must take a stand and raise our voices so that people not only hear about this issue but also see and believe in its seriousness.

Article continues after advertisement

Tubuna has commended the Butakoci production, which is a theatrical musical play that uses dance to raise awareness, promote engagement, and encourage dialogue about the issue of human trafficking that persists not only in Fiji but also beyond its borders.

During the peer test review for the Butakoci production, Tubuna congratulated the composers and artists, highlighting the importance of their work in advocating against social issues.

He acknowledged the Butakoci production for using traditional storytelling to address contemporary issues, highlighting the importance of acknowledging historical trauma and empowering minority groups affected by trafficking.