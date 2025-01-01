TSLS sets tech benchmark with AI chatbot and portal

The Tertiary Scholarships and Loans Service has launched its travel and bond clearance portal, AI-integrated chatbot, and learning enrichment management system.

Speaking during the launch, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Professor Biman Prasad says the travel and bond clearance portal, AI-integrated chatbot, and learning enrichment management system is a timely step and a technological milestone.

Professor Prasad says this is also a benchmark for other government agencies.

He adds that this will have a positive spillover effect, benefitting the students that TSLS serves.

He adds that this is vital in today’s digital age.

Meanwhile, the transfer of travel and bond clearances has been handled by the Fiji Revenue and Customs Services since 2017.

However, this was reverted to TSLS after Parliament passed the Tertiary Scholarships and Loans Service Amendment Bill last year.