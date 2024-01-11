News

TSLS increases engagement through social media

Ritika Pratap Deputy News Manager [email protected]

January 11, 2024 12:10 pm

The Tertiary Scholarship and Loans Service extensively utilizes social media to raise awareness about scholarship schemes and keep students updated on their queries.

Chief Executive, Hasmukh Lal, says because of the tech-savvy nature of this generation, they leverage appropriate social media platforms to keep students informed about their requirements.

Lal adds they have a dedicated digital officer who promptly addresses concerns and queries raised by students.

According to Lal, this approach has proven highly effective, especially considering that students are constantly on their phones.

“So we see that, you know, there is a reduction in terms of queries coming through the phones and emails and more queries are coming through the social media channels. And I think going forward in the next two to three years, there will be more concerns and queries, you know, by the students through the social media channels compared to traditional means of telephone and emails.”

TSLS maintains an active presence on Facebook, TikTok, LinkedIn, Twitter, and Instagram, and also hosts a TSLS Viber Community Group.”

