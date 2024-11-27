TSLS announces new PhD opportunities

[Source: Supplied]

Fiji will save $10.5 million under a new cost sharing initiative between the Tertiary Scholarships and Loans Service in partnership with Monash University, Swinburne University of Technology and Griffith University.

TSLS chief executive officer Dr. Hasmukh Lal, says taxpayers will save an average of $270,000 per student with the 39 scholarships in the scheme.

Lal says as part of the partnership, the Fiji Government through TSLS will cover overseas health insurance cover, airfares, stipend, and other costs while Monash University will cover the full tuition fee of fifteen students, Swinburne University of Technology and Griffith University will cover tuition for five students each.

Lal says Fiji is at the cusp of advancements in various sectors and having advanced thinkers for planning and development would be critical.

He says the initiative will significantly boost intellectual capital in our workforce.