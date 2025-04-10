Tribunal for Corrections Chief

Dr Jalesi Nakarawa

A tribunal will be established to investigate allegations of misbehaviour against the suspended Commissioner of the Fiji Corrections Service Dr Jalesi Nakarawa.

This follows a resolution by the Constitutional Offices Commission during its meeting today.

The Commission, acting within its constitutional authority has also endorsed the appointment of an assisting counsel to support the tribunal’s proceedings.

The names of the tribunal’s chairperson and members are expected to be announced soon.

While the nature of the allegations has not been disclosed, the Commission reiterated the importance of due process, affirming that Dr Nakarawa is entitled to a fair and impartial hearing.

The Commission stated that this decision marks a formal step in addressing the misconduct claims and reflects the Coalition Government’s commitment to good governance, transparency and the rule of law.

