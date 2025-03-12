TRC partners with faith-based groups

[ Source: Fiji Government]

The Truth and Reconciliation Commission is partnering with faith-based organizations to offer psychological support to all participants.

TRC Chair Dr Marcus Brand says these partnerships are essential for fostering a supportive environment as the Commission prepares for discussions with victims, perpetrators, and survivors of past political upheavals.

These dialogues aim to promote closure and healing.

He adds that faith-based organizations have stepped forward to assist the TRC when it begins operations in May.

“There has been intense dialogue between faith-based organizations in recent months, and they have shared a commitment letter with us. We hope to be in continuous exchange and collaboration with them. The government itself, at different levels, is also obliged and committed to supporting this process.”

Dr Brand emphasizes that the Commission is committed to collaboration, recognizing that it cannot achieve its objectives alone.

Minister for Women Sashi Kiran is calling on civil society groups and faith leaders to actively participate in promoting healing.

“And I’m grateful for the leadership. I’m hoping they will speak to their own congregations and communities to start preparing. It’s not going to be easy, remembering what happened 37 years ago or even 20 years ago.”

Kiran is encouraging people to engage with the Commission’s process, highlighting it as an opportunity to learn from the past and move forward.

