TRC crucial in addressing past grievances

Sashi Kiran

As public consultation are set to begin on the draft legal framework for the Truth and Reconciliation Commission, the Steering Committee Chair has emphasized on the importance of confronting Fiji’s painful history.

The parliament had passed a motion last year for the government to establish a Truth and Reconciliation commission to promote healing, promote reconciliation, encourage forgiveness and trust, and to foster social cohesion and unity.

A steering committee is currently overseeing the setting up of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission.

Article continues after advertisement

Steering Committee Chair Sashi Kiran says the country has experienced a deep and painful history over the last 40 years, with continuous political unrest and human rights violations.

“It is not a pretty past that we’ve had. And now that the governments changed, we’re trying to encourage democracy. In order to move forward, it’s important to look back. And we’ve talked to many stakeholders, many are carrying the anger and pain and bitterness, and I think it’s very important to look back so that our children and our grandchildren don’t have to go through it.”

While acknowledging that the process will be painful and challenging, Kiran says this is necessary

“People are ready for the first time to confront our painful history. It’s important to confront it, see how ugly it was, and decide on the future of Fiji we want. And trust me, with all the willingness, we will get there. Also our young who have not been through it.”

A legal framework is currently being developed by the Steering Committee and consultations have been held with various stakeholders.

Kiran says nationwide public consultation will also be held with the first one to be held in Labasa on Monday.