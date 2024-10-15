Training to boost police accountability and trust

[Source: Fiji Police Force/ Facebook]

Modernizing Fiji’s policing requires balancing respect for cultural traditions with evolving law enforcement practices.

Acting Deputy Commissioner of Police Sakeo Raikaci stressed this during the opening of a three-day Human Rights Enforcement Training for the Police Mobile Force yesterday.

Raikaci states that the training is essential for reducing implicit bias during arrests and detention while fostering transparency and accountability.

Article continues after advertisement



[Source: Fiji Police Force/ Facebook]

He emphasizes that police officers must align with international human rights standards to ensure procedural justice, especially for crimes such as gender-based and sexual violence.

OHCHR Regional Representative Heike Alefsen highlights the importance of strengthening relationships between police and communities.



[Source: Fiji Police Force/ Facebook]

She emphasizes that building trust and engagement is crucial for addressing crime, promoting peaceful neighborhoods and tackling underlying social issues.

The training is being facilitated by the United Nations Human Rights Office, the Fiji Human Rights and Anti-Discrimination Commission, the Online Safety Commission, and the Pacific Sexual Gender Diversity Network.