Tragic weekend leaves six children without parental care

Six children have lost the care of their parents and have been emotionally scarred for life following a devastating weekend marked by a surge in domestic violence-related tragedies.

Women, Children and Social Protection Minister Sashi Kiran revealed this in parliament while delivering her ministerial speech on domestic violence.

While offering her deepest condolences to the families who have lost their loved ones, Kiran stated that each day there are many cases of domestic violence and most go unreported.

She says while the global average is one in every three women, two in three women in Fiji face violence in the hands of their partners.

Kiran says Dr Lice Soraurau Vaniqi undertook a study in Nadi last year and screened for domestic violence at Nadi Maternity Antenatal Clinic.

She says between March and June, 345 women who attended the clinic participated in the study.

She says the study reveals that two hundred and forty-seven women had experienced domestic violence in their lifetime and 13 percent experienced physical violence during pregnancy.

